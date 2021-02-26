ABB Ltd published its 2020 annual report on its website and filed the annual report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission
The 2020 annual report is now available electronically at www.abb.com/groupreports. It provides comprehensive information on the company and its strategy, business, governance and financial performance.
Shareholders may request a printed copy of the annual report via this link. It will be distributed when it becomes available.
ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225006010/en/
Contacts:
ABB Ltd
Affolternstrasse 44
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Media Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com
Investor Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11
Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com