ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The invitation can be found above and on ABB's investor relations website at www.abb.com/agm.

Due to the extraordinary circumstances and in accordance with applicable Swiss COVID-19 legislation, shareholders will not be able to attend the event in person but may exercise their shareholder rights via the independent proxy.

Two video presentations with the Chairman and the CEO will be published on www.abb.com/agm on the day of the AGM. There will be no webcast of the AGM.

The voting results will be published on www.abb.com/agm shortly after the AGM.

