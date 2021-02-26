Caverion to maintain 80 properties of Osuuskauppa Arina in Finland

HELSINKI, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finnish retail chain Osuuskauppa Arina has selected Caverion as one of its partners for technical maintenance services and for improving the energy efficiency of their facilities.

The new contract is expanding the two companies' previous cooperation in refrigeration equipment maintenance and energy related services. The new contract covers services for over 80 properties of Osuuskauppa Arina, including Prisma hypermarkets, grocery shops, shopping centres, hotels and ABC service stations.

"We have already a long and innovative cooperation history with Caverion, focusing on cost-efficient and environmentally friendly energy solutions. It is great to extend our partnership into technical maintenance of our properties," says

Seppo Jakola

, Premises Manager of Osuuskauppa Arina.

Caverion's service network covers all of Finland, and it can provide locally sourced onsite services at all of Arina's properties, which are located in northern Finland.

"I am happy to expand and deepen our cooperation with Arina. With good maintenance, we can provide optimal conditions for the end-users, decrease the carbon footprint of the properties and improve their energy efficiency. Sustainability and concrete measures towards becoming carbon neutral are important goals to both Arina and us, and we are together developing new solutions by utilising smart technology," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion Finland division.

Caverion and Arina are also cooperating regarding refrigeration storage equipment, CO2 cooling and energy-efficiency management. In cooperation with Osuuskauppa Arina and energy company Oulun Energia, Caverion has been developing an innovative solution that utilises condensation heat from the refrigerator systems and improves the efficiency of energy production. The innovation can enhance the production of district heating by up to 5%, which can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 10%. The aim has been to find a solution that can reduce the overall energy consumption. Through the solution, it will be possible to significantly increase cost-effective, carbon-neutral district heating production.

Further information:

Kirsi Hemmilä, Communications Manager, Caverion Suomi Oy, tel. +358 50 390 0941, kirsi.hemmila@caverion.com

Seppo Jakola, Premises manager, Osuuskauppa Arina, tel +358 50 337 5890, seppo.jakola@sok.fi

