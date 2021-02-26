EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Allschwil, Switzerland, February 26, 2021
Polyphor to Present Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on March 5
Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) announced today that it will publish its full-year financial results for 2020 on March 5 at 7:30am CET.
Gökhan Batur (CEO) and Hernan Levett (CFO) will host an earnings call at 2:00pm CET, together with Frank Weber (CMDO), Daniel Obrecht (CSO) and Johann Zimmermann (Head of Oncology Research). To access the earnings call, please use the following details:
Switzerland: +41 44 580 65 22
Event Title: Polyphor Ltd. - Corporate Update and 2020 Financial Results
Confirmation code: 86382921#
The presentation will also be available via webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polyphor20210305
After the call, the presentation will be available via the above link.
For Investors:
