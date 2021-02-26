Anzeige
Freitag, 26.02.2021
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
25.02.21
Dow Jones News
26.02.2021 | 08:01
Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the 'First Level' section of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the 'First Level' section of the list of securities admitted to 
trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption 
26-Feb-2021 / 09:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release | Krasnodar | February 26, 2021 
 
Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the "First Level" section of the list of securities admitted to 
trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (February 26, 2021): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces 
the exclusion of its bonds from the "First Level" Section of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow 
Exchange. 
Please be informed that on February 25, 2021 exchange-traded bonds of the BO-003P-02 series were excluded from the 
"First Level" Section of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange, due to their redemption. 
 
Securities    Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS (Moscow Exchange) 
market maker: 
              Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds to the bearer with the obligatory 
Type of       centralized custody of the BO-003P-02 series with identification number 4-60525-?-003P-02E as of 
securities:   30.01.2018, placed under the Exchange-traded bonds program with identification number 
              4B02-02-60525-?-003P as of 21.02.2019, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) 
              RU000A1004G9

For further information, please contact:

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

Media Inquiries Twitter

Email: press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   94361 
EQS News ID:    1171372 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
