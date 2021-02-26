DJ Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the 'First Level' section of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption

Press Release | Krasnodar | February 26, 2021 Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the "First Level" section of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption Krasnodar, Russia (February 26, 2021): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the exclusion of its bonds from the "First Level" Section of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange. Please be informed that on February 25, 2021 exchange-traded bonds of the BO-003P-02 series were excluded from the "First Level" Section of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange, due to their redemption. Securities Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS (Moscow Exchange) market maker: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds to the bearer with the obligatory Type of centralized custody of the BO-003P-02 series with identification number 4-60525-?-003P-02E as of securities: 30.01.2018, placed under the Exchange-traded bonds program with identification number 4B02-02-60525-?-003P as of 21.02.2019, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A1004G9

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

