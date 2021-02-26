Anzeige
Freitag, 26.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
4basebio UK Societas - Director/PDMR Shareholding

4basebio UK Societas - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 25

26 February 2021

4basebio UK Societas

(the "Company")

Director's Dealing

4basebio UK Societas (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting its intellectual property in the field of gene therapies and DNA vaccines, announces that, on 25 February 2021, Heikki Lanckriet, chief executive officer, acquired 3,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 345 pence per share on behalf of persons closely associated with him.

As a result of the acquisition of ordinary shares, Heikki Lanckriet's beneficial holding, including shares held by persons closely associated with him, comprises 1,240,003 ordinary shares representing 10.07 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio UK Societas
Heikki Lanckriet		+44 (0)1223 967 943
Nominated Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Jo Tuner / Sandy Jamieson		+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Broker
finnCap Ltd
Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe		+44 (0)20 7220 0500

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.NameHeikki Lanckriet
2Reason for notification
a.Position/StatusChief Executive Officer
b.Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.Name4basebio UK Societas
b.LEI2138005D5SAG8FIR6G91
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary Shares


ISIN: GB00BLD8ZL39
b.Nature of the transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Volume(s)Price (p)
  1. 1,000
  2. 1,000
  3. 1,000
345p
345p
345p
d.Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume
- Price
-3,000
-345 pence per share
e.Date of the transaction25/2/2021
f.Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM
© 2021 PR Newswire
