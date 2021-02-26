4basebio UK Societas - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, February 25
26 February 2021
4basebio UK Societas
(the "Company")
Director's Dealing
4basebio UK Societas (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting its intellectual property in the field of gene therapies and DNA vaccines, announces that, on 25 February 2021, Heikki Lanckriet, chief executive officer, acquired 3,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 345 pence per share on behalf of persons closely associated with him.
As a result of the acquisition of ordinary shares, Heikki Lanckriet's beneficial holding, including shares held by persons closely associated with him, comprises 1,240,003 ordinary shares representing 10.07 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Heikki Lanckriet
|2
|Reason for notification
|a.
|Position/Status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b.
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|4basebio UK Societas
|b.
|LEI
|2138005D5SAG8FIR6G91
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BLD8ZL39
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume(s)
|Price (p)
|345p
345p
345p
|d.
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
-3,000
-345 pence per share
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|25/2/2021
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM