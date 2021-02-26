4basebio UK Societas - Director/PDMR Shareholding

26 February 2021

4basebio UK Societas

(the "Company")

Director's Dealing

4basebio UK Societas (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting its intellectual property in the field of gene therapies and DNA vaccines, announces that, on 25 February 2021, Heikki Lanckriet, chief executive officer, acquired 3,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 345 pence per share on behalf of persons closely associated with him.

As a result of the acquisition of ordinary shares, Heikki Lanckriet's beneficial holding, including shares held by persons closely associated with him, comprises 1,240,003 ordinary shares representing 10.07 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio UK Societas

Heikki Lanckriet +44 (0)1223 967 943 Nominated Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Tuner / Sandy Jamieson +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Broker

finnCap Ltd

Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them