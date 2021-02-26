Solavio Labs has already held three funding rounds to support the development of its new panel-cleaning robot.From pv magazine India Indian startup Solavio Labs, a developer of modular, autonomous bots to clean solar panels, has secured $55,575 (CAD 70,000) of funding from a Canada-based innovation fund. The fresh round of investment takes the startup's total funds raised to INR 19.9 million ($273,790). It also marks Solavio Labs as the only Indian startup in the clean-tech space to receive support from three government bodies - India, Dubai and Canada - over the last year. Solavio Labs has also ...

