Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
25.02.21
19:02 Uhr
11,200 Euro
-0,700
-5,88 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,00011,30009:03
11,10011,20008:55
Dow Jones News
26.02.2021 | 08:31
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit Opens New Distribution Center in Surgut

DJ Magnit Opens New Distribution Center in Surgut 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Opens New Distribution Center in Surgut 
26-Feb-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press-release | Krasnodar | February 26, 2021. 
 
Magnit Opens New Distribution Center in Surgut 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (February 26, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, announces the launch of a distribution center in Surgut. The DC will serve about 400 Magnit stores in 
Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District-Yugra and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. 
The distribution center has an area of over 30,000 sq. m and includes a dry storage warehouse, a space for storing 
alcoholic beverages, an area for fruits, vegetables, and fresh products, a warehouse with built-in cooling and banana 
ripening chambers, an administrative and service building, a recycling shop, as well as a motor transport enterprise 
building with a repair area, a car wash, and refueling and maintenance centers. The DC has 25,500 storage slots, which 
the Company plans to use to accommodate 4,200 SKUs. Its motor transport enterprise will have a fleet of around 120 
trucks. The new DC was constructed under a Build-to-Rent arrangement. 
Until now, Magnit stores in Khanty-Mansi and Yamalo-Nenets autonomous districts were served from the warehouse hub in 
Tyumen via long-distance delivery. The launch of the new distribution center in Surgut will ensure reliable and 
uninterrupted delivery to stores located within these regions as well as significantly lower cost and shorter lead 
time. 
The logistics hub was automated to the maximum possible extent. For instance, it utilizes automatic ordering and 
product slotting systems, while time slotting helps in choosing the best time for a supplier to arrive for unloading. 
For quality assurance purposes, acceptance of fresh products is done remotely: experts from the headquarters assess the 
delivered items using video cameras and other advanced tools. A Pick-by-Voice solution has been implemented in the 
warehouse in order to decrease the time required to assemble an order and the costs associated with handling. Products 
are stored and dispatched using modern warehousing equipment and machinery. In addition to that, the quality of goods 
is monitored in real time: the distribution center is fitted with a remote temperature control system, while during 
delivery to the stores, temperature of products inside the truck is tracked using special sensors. On top of that, the 
warehouse is equipped in accordance with all applicable sanitary and hygienic standards. 
"The distribution center in Surgut is strategically important for us. It will help us significantly reduce delivery 
distance, which means increased availability and freshness of products on our shelves. In addition to that, the DC 
forms a solid foundation for the future development of our chain's stores in Khanty-Mansi autonomous district and 
neighboring regions,"-commented Maria Dei, Magnit's Supply Chain Director. 
For further information, please contact: 
 
 
Dmitry Kovalenko 
Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 
 
 
Dina Chistyak 
Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 
 
 
Media Inquiries     Twitter 
Email: press@magnit.ru    @MagnitIR 
 
 
Note to editors: 
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the Company is headquartered 
in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 
stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal 
regions of the Russian Federation. 
In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 
billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
 
Forward-looking statements: 
This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, 
statements regarding expected sales growth rate and store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking 
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results 
to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on 
information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements 
attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any 
forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   94362 
EQS News ID:    1171375 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.