Core One Labs Inc.: Core One Labs Initiates First Strain Production for Biosynthetic Psilocybin

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL), (OTC PINK:CLABF), (Frankfurt:LD62, WKN: A2P8K3) (the "Company" or "Core One") a biotechnology research and development life sciences enterprise focused on advancing psychedelic medicines to market, is pleased to announce readiness to begin initial biosynthetic psilocybin production trials.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. of Victoria, British Columbia, has successfully completed the development of its psilocybin detection and quantification methodology. This significant achievement allows the Company to commence production trials with its first psilocybin producer strain.

The use of high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC) will allow the team to precisely determine the level of activity achievable with its proprietary DNA sequence in the producer strain. This proven method very quickly quantifies the amount of biosynthetic psilocybin generated during the fermentation process.

As the Company progresses with its technology development, this analytical technique will enable the team to identify effective strategies to control and optimize psilocybin production suitable for use in future scale-up.

Joel Shacker, CEO of Core One notes, "With the recent acquisition of equipment and precursor materials in place, our team has moved faster than anticipated to advance our proprietary producer strain. The work already underway demonstrates a viable and efficient pathway to scalable production, positioning Core One at the production forefront of the sector in Canada."

Core One's ability to demonstrate cost effective manufacturing of high-quality compounds is aimed at generating interest throughout the national research sector. Initial cost projections are predicted to offer API-grade psilocybin at savings of thousands of dollars per gram. The biosynthetic approach to psilocybin production allows for both IP protection and rapid value generation through the applied use of proven scientific methodologies as a platform for rapid and scalable production.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs is a biotechnology research and technology life sciences enterprise focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. Core One Labs has developed a patent pending thin film oral strip (the "technology") which dissolves instantly when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise quantities to the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. The Company intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. Core One Labs also holds an interest in medical clinics which maintain a combined database of over 200,000 patients. Through these clinics, the integration of its intellectual property, R&D related to psychedelic treatments and novel drug therapies, the Company intends to obtain regulatory research approval for the advancement of psychedelic-derived treatments for mental health disorders.

