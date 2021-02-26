Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2021) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to report signing an agreement with Vesto, Inc to pave the way for DeFi investing in the NetCents platform.

Vesto Inc, is a San Francisco based Company that has created a platform allowing users to choose from multiple DeFi protocols in a virtual supermarket. NetCents (with regulatory approval) intends on enabling a portal to the Vesto infrastructure from the NetCents wallet in order to facilitate user's adoption of DeFi investing in an efficient and easy to understand interface.

"We have seen the DeFi space explode over the past year, but for it to reach the next level - the tools and the process has to be attainable by the novice crypto investor. We will be adding a layer of simplification to the process so that individuals can have their savings actually working for them without the complexity of the current platforms. Individuals have the right to lend their money at market based rates instead of getting 1% interest on their savings that the commercial banks are offering," stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO.

The definition of DeFi from Coin Telegraph:

DeFi protocols allow users to become lenders or borrowers in a completely decentralized fashion, such that an individual has complete control over their funds at all times. This is made possible via the use of smart contracts that operate on open blockchain solutions such as Ethereum. In contrast to CeFi (Centralized Finance), DeFi platforms can be used by anyone, anywhere without them having to hand over their personal data to a central authority.

"DeFi is a great concept - but it needs a platform like NetCents to make it understandable to the mainstream - and we are uniquely positioned to achieve that," stated Mr. Moore. "Regulators aren't going to be excited about DeFi without someone like NetCents there to protect investors from loss in some way. NetCents intends to screen DeFi players, and will make sure that investors will continue to be able to have access to their funds even if a user does something like forget the password they have on their account," he continued.

The Letter of Intent contemplates a Joint Venture between parties and an option for NetCents to invest in Vesto and hold a significant ownership stake in the Company at a future date.

Management would also like to inform investors that many of the concepts embraced by these DeFi platforms have not been vetted by the many authorities that regulate financial products. Net Cents intends to work together with regulators to navigate this landscape and resolve with a compliant product. For Example: Fintech businesses seeking to bring a novel product or service to the market can seek regulatory relief through regulatory sandboxes such as the Ontario Securities Commission's LaunchPad or the British Columbia Securities Commission's SandBox.

Furthermore, businesses that distribute, trade or advise in crypto assets that are securities are required to comply with securities laws (in particular, registration and prospectus requirements), which can be onerous. There are many exemptions for specific types of distributions, trades, and other activities and NetCents intends to research these exemptions rigorously. These exemptions, at a high level, may limit the types of investors that can participate or the investment amounts, or may require the preparation of disclosures to investors and filing of a disclosure document.

Management looks forward to providing more updates on business developments in the coming weeks.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: investor@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75548