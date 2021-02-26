Anzeige
Freitag, 26.02.2021
Sondermeldung: Eine ganz große Wette!
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
26.02.21
08:00 Uhr
22,720 Euro
-0,050
-0,22 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
26.02.2021 | 09:52
Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 26 February, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 31,319,602 shares of Series A and 424,031,466 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 73,722,748.6.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09:00 CET on 26 February 2021.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c3296231

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3296231/1379218.pdf

Release

© 2021 PR Newswire
