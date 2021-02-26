A numerical study by researchers at India's Chitkara University has shown enhanced charge extraction in metal-perovskite-metal back-contact solar cell structure through electrostatic doping. The proposed design yielded a 59.4% improvement in power conversion efficiency over previously reported structures.Researchers at Chitkara University in the Indian state of Punjab have proposed an electrostatically-doped back-contact design for perovskite-based solar cells that overcomes the fabrication and performance challenges associated with conventional sandwiched architecture using charge transport ...

