Nasdaq Riga: Delisting of AS "Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica" shares from the Baltic Secondary list

Nasdaq Riga decided on February 26, 2021 to approve the application of AS "Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica" and to delist its 2 798 400 bearer shares (ISIN LV0000101012, ticker RER1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of AS "Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica" is set to February 26, 2021. AS "Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica" shareholders resolved on applying for delisting from the regulated market in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on November 19, 2020. The final takeover bid was launched, and it closed on February 25, 2021. After the final takeover of shares, Company "TransComponent Holding" owns 5 799 005 shares of the Company, which constitute 100% of the Company's voting shares. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.