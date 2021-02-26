MediaZest Plc - Correction: Timing of Results - Update

The previous announcement inadvertently referred to audited accounts for the 18

26 February 2021

The following amendment has been made to the 'Timing of Results - Update' announcement released on 26 February 2021 at 7am.

The previous announcement inadvertently referred to audited accounts for the 18 month period to 30 September 2021.

All other details remain unchanged and the full amended text is shown below.

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Timing of Results - Update

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, confirms audited accounts for the 18 month period to 30 September 2020 are expected to be signed in the next week and released to shareholders, along with details of the forthcoming AGM, which will be held before 31 March 2021.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.



