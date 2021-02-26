Anzeige
Freitag, 26.02.2021
PR Newswire
26.02.2021 | 10:46
MediaZest Plc - Timing of Results - Update

MediaZest Plc - Timing of Results - Update

PR Newswire

London, February 26

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Timing of Results - Update

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, confirms audited accounts for the 18 month period to 30 September 2020 are expected to be signed in the next week and released to shareholders, along with details of the forthcoming AGM, which will be held before 31 March 2021.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.


Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Adam Cowl
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com

