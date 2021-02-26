After a positive end to FY20, Polypipe has made an active start to FY21. The £210m acquisition of ADEY (part-funded by a c £96m gross new equity raise) is a significant step and fits well with the company's product portfolio, market positions and its sustainable water/climate management business strategy. Including acquisition effects, we expect FY21 PBT to exceed FY19 levels, as they supplement an underlying EBIT recovery following a COVID-19-affected trough year. EPS approaches FY19 levels in FY22 (as the number of shares in issue is c 20% higher) on our estimates.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...