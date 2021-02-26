Anzeige
WKN: A2JNY1 ISIN: KYG9830T1067 Ticker-Symbol: 3CP 
Tradegate
26.02.21
11:15 Uhr
2,699 Euro
-0,051
-1,85 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
XIAOMI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XIAOMI CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7002,71811:14
2,6992,71911:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2021 | 11:05
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fingerprint Cards AB: Fingerprints' new PC solution integrated in the RedmiBook Pro 15 from Xiaomi

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced that the company's new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the power button of the RedmiBook Pro 15 from Xiaomi. This is the first PC launched with Fingerprints' new PC solution, whose software is compatible with the Windows 10 operating system and can be used in combination with a broad range of Fingerprints' touch sensors.

"We see a positive trend in demand for biometric authentication in consumer and enterprise PCs, and I'm really pleased to see the first commercial product launched with our new solution for the PC market. We are poised for continued growth in this segment, providing the perfect way to add convenient and secure authentication to PCs," comments Ted Hansson, Senior VP Business Line Mobile at Fingerprints.

Fingerprints' new solution for PCs interfaces with Windows Hello and is compliant with Microsoft Enhanced Sign-in (SecureBio), meeting both the biometrics and security requirements of Microsoft. It is tailored for use across a growing number of different form factors and use cases, including notebooks, 2-in-1 convertibles, and PC accessories. Fingerprints' portfolio of compatible touch sensors is available in various shapes, coatings and customizable colors to support different designs and placements.

On our website, you will find more information on Fingerprints' touch sensors and software for PCs.

For further information, please contact:
Ted Hansson, Senior VP BL Mobile

Investor Relations:
+46

Press:
+46

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment

  • 210226 - Xiaomi PC (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e4badf83-8bb0-4252-815a-93052230e289)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
