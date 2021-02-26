Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Eine ganz große Wette!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
26.02.21
11:13 Uhr
12,260 Euro
+0,025
+0,20 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,20012,45511:16
12,25012,39511:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2021 | 11:05
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial N.V.: Working for a safer future with World Class Manufacturing: the latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com


London, February 26, 2021

CNH Industrial is fully committed to becoming a World Class Manufacturer, and has the medals to prove it. Two golds, 16 silver and 28 bronze awarded to its manufacturing plants across the globe. This latest installment in CNH Industrial's Top Stories introduces the reader to the concept of World Class Manufacturing, its principles, aims and specifically how it can be key in making the workplace safer: cnhindustrial.com/Workingforasaferfuture

In order to maintain and raise its high standards of manufacturing excellence, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) applies the principles of World Class Manufacturing (WCM), an innovative program for continuous manufacturing improvement originating from Japan, across all its global production sites.

The WCM system is intended to enhance efficiency across every aspect of the production process with the ultimate aim of seeking to eliminate all types of waste and loss moving towards zero injuries, zero defects, zero breakdowns and zero waste. The program is structured around ten pillars which encompass a variety of topics ranging from safety to the environment and from logistics to product engineering. Regular third-party audits are carried out and the pillars are scored from zero to five resulting in a series of awards or medals - bronze, silver, gold, and finally world class.

This article explores the first and one of the most crucial pillars - safety - the very foundation of WCM. While acknowledging the importance that traditional safety measures play in the workplace, the real objective of this Top Story is to take a look at some of the more innovative practices that are being adopted in CNH Industrial's plants around the world. A highlight of the piece is a particularly striking description of a virtual reality health and safety training session in full swing at one of the Company's facilities in Valladolid, Spain.

Learn more about how CNH Industrial is working towards a safer future for its employees with WCM at: cnhindustrial.com/Workingforasaferfuture

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments

  • 20210226_PR_CNH_Industrial_Top_Story_Working_for_a_safer_future (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/37daf4e5-b35b-4050-8b8d-92265efec0e7)
  • CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/732e9446-1e76-43b6-be5a-6dbe00c750c9)

CNH INDUSTRIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.