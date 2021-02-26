Anzeige
Freitag, 26.02.2021
Sondermeldung: Eine ganz große Wette!
WKN: A0Q5L6 ISIN: US00501T2096 
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ACRON PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACRON PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2021 | 11:05
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ACRON: Shareholder Changes its Name

26 February 2021

Shareholder Changes its Name

JSC Acronagroservice holding 55% of PJSC Acron shares has changed its name to JSC Acron Group.

Media Contacts:

Sergey Dorofeev
Anastasia Gromova
Tatiana Smirnova
Public Relations
Phone: +7 (495) 777 08 65 (ext. 5196)

Investor Contacts:

Ilya Popov
Investor Relations
Phone: +7 (495) 745 77 45 (ext. 5252)

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It has a wholly owned transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic seaport terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron's subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2019, the Group sold 7.6 million tonnes of main products to 78 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2019, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 114,835 million (USD 1,774 million) and net profit of RUB 24,786 million (USD 383 million). Acron's shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visitwww.acron.ru/en.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
