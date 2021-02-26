DJ TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 26-Feb-2021 / 10:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Friedrich-Peter Last name(s): Joussen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4.481 EUR 420721.090 EUR 4.450 EUR 14391.300 EUR 4.450 EUR 9104.700 EUR 4.450 EUR 2225.000 EUR 4.450 EUR 778.750 EUR 4.450 EUR 298.150 EUR 4.450 EUR 244.750 EUR 4.450 EUR 146.850 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 4.4791 EUR 447910.5900 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-22; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 94371 EQS News ID: 1171437 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 04:35 ET (09:35 GMT)