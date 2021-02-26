Anzeige
Freitag, 26.02.2021
Interessanter Tweet! Will uns Iris von InnoCan Pharma etwas mitteilen?!
WKN: A2PFHV ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Ticker-Symbol: DGW2 
Frankfurt
26.02.21
09:16 Uhr
10,700 Euro
+0,200
+1,90 %
Dow Jones News
26.02.2021 | 11:28
88 Leser
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Directorate change

DJ Directorate change 

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Directorate change 
26-Feb-2021 / 09:55 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT') 
Directorate change 
 
 
26 February 2021 
 
 
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), with effect from 1 March 2021, JP Rangaswami, Non-Executive Director of 
DMGT, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of EMIS Group plc and be a member of its audit, remuneration and 
nomination committees.  EMIS Group plc's shares are listed on AIM. 
 
 
Name and contact number for queries: 
Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary:  0203 615 2904 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
Northcliffe House 
2 Derry Street 
London W8 5TT 
www.dmgt.com 
Registered in England and Wales No. 184594 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code:  BOA 
TIDM:           DMGT 
LEI Code:       4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   94374 
EQS News ID:    1171449 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 04:55 ET (09:55 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
