Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Directorate change

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Directorate change 26-Feb-2021 / 09:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT') Directorate change 26 February 2021 In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), with effect from 1 March 2021, JP Rangaswami, Non-Executive Director of DMGT, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of EMIS Group plc and be a member of its audit, remuneration and nomination committees. EMIS Group plc's shares are listed on AIM. Name and contact number for queries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: 0203 615 2904 Daily Mail and General Trust plc Northcliffe House 2 Derry Street London W8 5TT www.dmgt.com Registered in England and Wales No. 184594 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: BOA TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 94374 EQS News ID: 1171449 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 26, 2021 04:55 ET (09:55 GMT)