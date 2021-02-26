According to new forecasts from AECEA, China may see strong development of large-scale solar plants this year, due to a massive pipeline of unsubsidized projects. Furthermore, the distributed generation segment will be boosted by incentives provided by the national and regional governments.China may add between 60 and 75 GW of new PV capacity this year, according to the Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory (AECEA), which revised upwards its outlook for this year after having predicted a newly installed PV capacity of 42 to 48 GW in November. The expected additional growth is forecast to come ...

