TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC to hold a Virtual Strategy Day 26-Feb-2021 / 13:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TCS Group Holding PLC to hold a Virtual Strategy Day Limassol, Cyprus - 26 February 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff" or the "Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces that it will hold a virtual 'Strategy Day' session from its Moscow headquarters. The presentation will be made by several members of the Tinkoff senior management team and will be led by Tinkoff Group CEO, Oliver Hughes. Our speakers will introduce Tinkoff Group's growth strategy and provide an update on the Company results. The agenda for the Strategy Day will include: - Tinkoff Group's achievements in the previous strategy period - Medium-term growth and strategic objectives - Driving growth: market deepening and gaining market share - How to create a Comprehensive, Engaging and Innovative ecosystem - Innovation and Technology as the key to FinTech profitability The presentation will start at 14.00 UK time (16.00 Moscow time, 9.00 U.S. Eastern Daylight Time), on Wednesday, 7 April 2021. There will be a live Q&A session following the presentation: - Registration is now open - please visit our IR website to register for this event. All updates on the agenda will be published there as well - To ask a question during the Q&A session, please tick the box "I would like to ask a question via Zoom" and we will revert to you with extra details - please note that in this case you will need to switch your camera and microphone on and ask your question - You can also send your questions to our email ir@tinkoffgroup.com and our moderator will pose them to the management team during the Q&A session - A video recording of the presentation and Q&A session will be available on our website shortly after the event - The core presentation will be followed by a series of sessions with the leaders of key Tinkoff business lines during the year Any questions or comments, please don't hesitate to contact us. For enquiries: Tinkoff Tinkoff Larisa Chernysheva Artem Lebedev IR Department PR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) Neri Tollardo Alexandr Leonov +44 7741 078383 + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) ir@tinkoff.ru pr@tinkoff.ru

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 12 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13.2%. The 9M 2020 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 31.9bn. The ROE was 40.8%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network of representatives.

In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2019, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has consistently received top industry ratings and awards (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance). -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

