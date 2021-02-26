Anzeige
Freitag, 26.02.2021
Interessanter Tweet! Will uns Iris von InnoCan Pharma etwas mitteilen?!
WKN: A1W62V ISIN: US87238U2033 
TCS Group Holding PLC to hold a Virtual Strategy Day

DJ TCS Group Holding PLC to hold a Virtual Strategy Day 

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) 
TCS Group Holding PLC to hold a Virtual Strategy Day 
26-Feb-2021 / 13:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TCS Group Holding PLC to hold a Virtual Strategy Day 
 
Limassol, Cyprus - 26 February 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff" or the "Company"), Russia's 
leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces that it will 
hold a virtual 'Strategy Day' session from its Moscow headquarters. 
 
The presentation will be made by several members of the Tinkoff senior management team and will be led by Tinkoff Group 
CEO, Oliver Hughes. Our speakers will introduce Tinkoff Group's growth strategy and provide an update on the Company 
results. The agenda for the Strategy Day will include: 
 
  - Tinkoff Group's achievements in the previous strategy period 
  - Medium-term growth and strategic objectives 
  - Driving growth: market deepening and gaining market share 
  - How to create a Comprehensive, Engaging and Innovative ecosystem 
  - Innovation and Technology as the key to FinTech profitability 
The presentation will start at 14.00 UK time (16.00 Moscow time, 9.00 U.S. Eastern Daylight Time), on Wednesday, 7 
April 2021. There will be a live Q&A session following the presentation: 
 
  - Registration is now open - please visit our IR website to register for this event.  All updates on the agenda will 
    be published there as well 
  - To ask a question during the Q&A session, please tick the box "I would like to ask a question via Zoom" and we will 
    revert to you with extra details - please note that in this case you will need to switch your camera and microphone 
    on and ask your question 
  - You can also send your questions to our email ir@tinkoffgroup.com and our moderator will pose them to the 
    management team during the Q&A session 
  - A video recording of the presentation and Q&A session will be available on our website shortly after the event 
  - The core presentation will be followed by a series of sessions with the leaders of key Tinkoff business lines 
    during the year 
Any questions or comments, please don't hesitate to contact us. 
 
For enquiries: 
                               Tinkoff 
Tinkoff 
                               Larisa Chernysheva 
Artem Lebedev                  IR Department 
PR Department 
                               + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) 
                               Neri Tollardo 
Alexandr Leonov 
                               +44 7741 078383 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) 
                               ir@tinkoff.ru 
pr@tinkoff.ru

TCS Group Holding PLC

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 12 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13.2%. The 9M 2020 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 31.9bn. The ROE was 40.8%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network of representatives.

In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2019, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has consistently received top industry ratings and awards (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US87238U2033 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          TCS 
LEI Code:      549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.:  94375 
EQS News ID:   1171443 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 05:01 ET (10:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
