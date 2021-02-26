Fourth quarter production and costs were closely in line with our expectations, after Newmont's mines in Africa made up for some continuing low-level coronavirus-induced disruptions at its operations in North and South America, in particular. Notwithstanding these disruptions, earnings for the full year outperformed our expectations by 6.6%, net debt declined by US$687m since end-Q3 and a generous quarterly dividend distribution of US$0.55/share was announced.

