Börsechef Christoph Boschan postete auf LinkedIn: "15 years of service are enough! Yesterday we took down the old ticker tape that greeted everyone at the entrance with the market condition. Those were truly eventful times. For non-exchange traders it may be difficult to understand, but technical things from exchange buildings have a great emotional significance for exchange traders (my private office at home is full of all kinds of devotional objects from the trading platforms for which I have worked). And so I am particularly pleased that our old ticker tape is in good hands with Christian Drastil! stockexchange memorabilia" (Der Input von Christian Drastil für den http://www.boerse-social.com/gabb vom 26.02.)

