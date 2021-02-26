Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International "Let's Get Cruising" UV-C Webinar Targeting The Cruise Industry Co-Hosted By Renowned Author Dr. Drew Pinsky

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), today announced the "Let's Get Cruising" Webinar targeting the safe return of the Cruise Ship Industry and hosted by Renowned Author Dr. Drew Pinsky and OPTEC CEO Roger Pawson.

Invitations are limited for the 10:00 am PST Webinar on Friday February 26th, 2021. Description: OPTEC International Invite Cruise industry senior executives and procurement specialists to attend an event about how groundbreaking UVC technology can keep your environment and your customers safe.

OPTEC will publish the entire recorded webinar on the company's website shortly after completion of the event.

Topics include how to assist the safe return of the Cruise Ship Industry using a suite of Pre-Emptive Pandemic products many of which are available for immediate supply by OPTEC International, to expedite the re-birth of the Globally disabled Cruise Ship Industry due to the serious ramifications of the Pandemic.

OPTEC CEO Roger Pawson commented" A key component in targeting the safe return of the Cruise Industry is the ability to provide the company's new 10-minute rapid test, helping ensure passenger confidence in the cruise lines intent to monitor safety daily or on-demand during the vacation cruise, along with constant non-intrusive thermal digital temperature scanning throughout the voyage using the OPTEC "SAFE-SCAN" temperature scanners".

Related Articles:

In 2019, the cruise industry's contribution to the U.S. economy was on the rise, according to a new economic report put out by Cruise Lines International Association, the leading industry organization. But in 2020, facing an estimated $32 billion loss, the industry will contribute less than half of what it did last year.

Article: "The impact of the pandemic and the subsequent suspension of cruise operations in the U.S. is having a devastating impact on the economy and on those who depend on cruise activity for their livelihoods, " Bari Golin-Blaugrund, vice president of strategic communications for CLIA, told USATODAY. Cruising contributed $55 billion to the American economy in 2019 up 5.3% from 2018, according to the CLIA report. But in 2020, cruising is suspended in U.S. waters through the end of the year thanks to the ongoing pandemic.

Source: Morgan Hines USA TODAY

The OPTEC "Let's Get Cruising" Webinar audience includes invitations to Cruise Line principals and the Hospitality Industry worldwide. The Q & A component is limited to questions specific to the Cruise Industry during this Live Webinar.

OPTEC will publish the entire recorded webinar on the company's website shortly after completion of the event.

Event Schedule: Date Time: Feb 26, 2021 10:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Topic: OPTEC UV-C Webinar | Targeting the Cruise Industry

IMPORTANT LINKS:

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/impact-coronavirus-pandemic-cruise-ships/

https://cruising.org/en/cruise-industry-covid-19-facts-and-resources

About OPTEC International, Inc. With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com www.z2o.com

OPTEC International, Inc. investor relations at: www.optecintl.com/investor

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

OPTEC International, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / Andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632338/OPTEC-International-Lets-Get-Cruising-UV-C-Webinar-Targeting-The-Cruise-Industry-Co-Hosted-By-Renowned-Author-Dr-Drew-Pinsky