Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the measures adopted by the French government to slow the spread of the virus, Elior Group's (Paris:ELIOR) Annual General Meeting that took place on February 26, 2021 (hereafter "the AGM") was held virtually, i.e. without the physical attendance of shareholders and other eligible attendees.

The AGM was streamed live on Elior Group's website1 and a recording of the webcast is now available on the website.

Although the AGM was held virtually, shareholders were invited to participate by submitting questions prior to the Meeting. All of the questions and answers will be published shortly on Elior Group's website1

The quorum amounted to 74,55 and 1 386 shareholders participated remotely or by correspondence.

During the AGM, the shareholders approved 23 out of the 24 resolutions proposed by Elior Group's Board of Directors, including

Approval of the parent company financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2020.

Approval of (i) the compensation and benefits paid during or awarded for the year ended September 30, 2020 to the Company's directors and officers and (ii) the compensation policy applicable to the directors and officers ( ex-ante and ex-post say on pay votes).

and say on pay votes). Authorization for the Board of Directors to carry out a share buyback program.

Authorizations for the Board of Directors to carry out capital increases for different purposes in accordance with the conditions provided for by law.

Amendments to the Company's bylaws to align them with French legislation, and amendment to Article 15 of the bylaws.

As recommended by the Board of Directors, the seventeenth resolution relating to the issuance of shares and/or other securities to members of an employee share ownership plan was not approved by the shareholders.

The detailed results of the votes can be found on Elior Group's website1

