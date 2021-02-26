Chromatography Resin Market worth $3.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Chromatography Resin Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic, Inorganic Media), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Multimodal), Application (Pharma & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Chromatography Resin Market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% from USD 2.2 billion in 2020.

Chromatography resin is a matrix made of natural and synthetic polymers (dextran, cellulose, and agarose) or inorganic materials (silica and polyacrylamide). This matrix separates or purifies complex mixtures by a set of techniques. The base resin is attached to ligands based on different applications, such as pharmaceutical & biotechnology, food & beverage, and water & environmental analysis.

Natural polymer is the largest type segment of the Chromatography Resin Market. North America was the largest market for chromatography resin in 2019, in terms of both volume and value. Factors such as increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies, public-private investment in pharmaceutical & life science research, and rising concern for food safety will drive the Chromatography Resin Market.

Synthetic polymer is projected to be fastest growing type for chromatography resin between 2020 and 2025

Synthetic or manmade polymers, such as polyacrylamide, polymethacrylate, and polystyrene, are used as media in different chromatography applications. Synthetic copolymers, such as polystyrene-divinyl benzene and methacrylate copolymers, are used as base matrices in chromatography. These synthetic polymers are more suitable in laboratories or analytical-scale experiments because of their high mechanical stability and their ability to withstand large pH ranges. They also find applications in process scales in various biopharmaceutical applications. Some of these synthetic polymers are highly hydrophobic in nature, which is not desirable for use as stationary media in chromatography columns. Hence, they are coated with a hydrophilic material to prevent the fouling of resins.

Multimodal is projected to be the fastest growing technique in Chromatography Resin Market between 2020 and 2025.

Multimodal chromatography uses more than one type of interaction between ligands and molecules in an analyte. The most popular application of this technique is the purification of mammalian antibodies and recombinant proteins. This technique is gaining importance, as it can achieve a better degree of purification in comparison to other chromatography techniques that use only a single interaction. This technique is a combination of two or more resin-based chromatography techniques. The typical combinations are-IEX/HIC that uses both electrostatic and hydrophobic interaction, and IEX/SEC that uses both electrostatic interaction and molecular size factors. Multimodal or mixed-mode chromatography is a relatively new technique. The market for resins used in this chromatography technique is still in the nascent stage. Scientists and chemists in the biopharmaceutical industry have stated that this chromatography technique has the potential to replace conventional chromatographic purification methods. However, the relative dilution of interactions is a major concern that needs to be addressed by manufacturers of resins used in multimodal chromatography.

APAC projected to be fastest growing region for the Chromatography Resin Market during the forecast period

The APAC market is estimated to register the highest growth, in terms of value, during the forecast period primarily due to the increasing demand for generic drugs and biosimilars, significant investments by key market players in emerging APAC countries, and government initiatives supporting the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the region. The demand for low-cost medicines is increasing in several APAC countries, mainly due to the rising geriatric population and the growing burden of chronic diseases. This is a major factor driving the growth of the generic drugs and biosimilars market in the APAC region.

The key market players profiled in the report include Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), Merch KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Cytiva (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), Bio-Works Technologies AB (Sweden), Avantor Performance Materials, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Purolite Corporation (US), and Repligen Corporation (US).

