KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Sets February and March 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), a premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during February and March 2021:

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021

Time: Presentation at 10:50 a.m. ET and panel at 2:00 p.m. ET

Type: Panel, presentation and 1x1 meetings

Location: Virtual

Executives: Nick Kovacevich, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Christoffersen, Chief Financial Officer

Needham 2nd Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Type: 1x1 meetings only

Location: Virtual

Executives: Nick Kovacevich and Stephen Christoffersen

Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference

Date: Monday, March 15, 2021

Type: 1x1 meetings only

Location: Virtual

Executives: Nick Kovacevich and Stephen Christoffersen

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact KushCo's investor relations at ir@kushco.com or 714-539-7653. To be added to the Company's email distribution list, please email ir@kushco.com with "KushCo" in the subject line.

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is a premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base, which consists of leading multi-state-operators (MSOs), licensed producers (LPs), and brands.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, brand owners, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe, specializing in child-resistant compatible and fully customizable packaging, exclusive vape hardware and technology, and complementary solvents and natural products.

As a pioneer in the industry, KushCo continues to work to create a positive impact on the environment, society, and community through CSR and ESG initiatives, such as: offering sustainable and compostable packaging; donating PPE supplies to healthcare workers on the frontline fighting the COVID-19 pandemic; partnering with organizations such as Mission Green to offer social equity programs for industry inclusion; being one of the first in the industry to award paid time-off for all employees on November 3, 2020 ("Election Day"); and working to incorporate industry-leading corporate governance practices and a more diverse board makeup.

For more information on KushCo's commitment to CSR and ESG initiatives, please visit the Company's KushCares page at www.kushco.com/kushcares/.

KushCo has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Fox News, Yahoo Finance, Cheddar, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, and Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine. For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888) 920-5874.

KushCo Holdings Contact

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Director of Investor Relations

714-539-7653

ir@kushco.com

