Havn Life Sciences Inc.: Havn Life Sciences to Host Investor Webcast on March 3, 2021

Attendees will have the opportunity to get the latest updates and participate in Q & A with Havn Life's CEO Tim Moore

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural healthcare products, announced today that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Wednesday, March 3, at 2:00 p.m. EST (11:00 a.m. PST).

During the webcast, CEO Tim Moore will lead a PowerPoint presentation that will cover key areas of Havn Life's business plan. He'll be outlining the company's road map for 2021, sharing significant updates on Havn Labs and Havn Retail, discussing the launch of the retail product line this year, as well as key partnerships and financing benchmarks for the coming quarter. The webcast is a unique opportunity for current and potential investors to have direct access to Havn Life's CEO through an interactive Q & A portal and find out more about the company and its milestones.

WHO: Tim Moore, Havn Life Sciences - CEO

WHEN: Wednesday, March 3, at 2:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: To access to the webcast and ask questions during the live event, please pre-register using this link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1429769&tp_key=deaceae0bb

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available using the same link or on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

Havn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company on a mission to unlock human potential using evidence-informed research. The Company is focused on standardized, quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, and the development of natural health care products from non-regulated compounds. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube

