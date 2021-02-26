Sassy Resources Corporation: Sassy Resources Commences Trading On OTCQB; Obtains DTC Full-Service Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the OTCQB® marketplace under the symbol "SSYRF" and that as of February 25, 2021 the Company is now DTC full-service eligible. Current and future United States based investors now have greater access, ease of trading, home country disclosure, current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.

"In addition to our recent listings on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart exchanges, listing on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace and gaining DTC full service eligibility is an important milestone for the Company," said Mark Scott, Sassy CEO. "This step demonstrates our commitment to increasing our investor base while providing our current and future U.S. investors convenient access to the same ease of trading, timely news and information enjoyed by investors in Canada. It gives us the opportunity to increase our outreach to investors outside of Canada and share with them all of the exciting value-building developments underway at the Company's Foremore Gold-Silver Project in the prolific Eskay Camp in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle, our Nicobat Project in Ontario, along with our significant ongoing acquisitions in the Gander Gold Belt and beyond in Newfoundland."

The Company appointed Burns, Figa and Will, Attorneys, to provide guidance with respect to its eligibility to meet the requirements of the OTCQB and to advise the Company on its responsibilities for complying with its U.S. disclosure obligations under the Securities Act of 1934 and Rule 12g3-2 promulgated thereunder in connection with the OTCQB listing and the OTCQB standards for international companies.

Restricted Share Units Granted

In accordance with the provisions of the Company's restricted share unit (RSU) plan (the Plan) which was adopted by shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting on November 25, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors has approved the granting of 2,600,000 total RSUs to certain Officers and Directors of the Company. The units are subject to the provisions of the Plan and will be issued in six-month intervals over an 18-month vesting schedule.

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its current focus is the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained in this document includes "forward looking information", with respect to a performance expectation for Sassy Resources Corporation. Such forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections formulated using assumptions believed to be reasonable and involving a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation, fluctuations in foreign exchange markets, the price of commodities in both the cash market and futures market, changes in legislation, taxation, controls and regulation of national and local governments and political and economic developments in Canada and other countries where Sassy carries out or may carry out business in the future, the availability of future business opportunities and the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or operational difficulties related to technical activities of mining and reclamation, the speculative nature of exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks obtaining necessary licenses and permits, reducing the quantity or grade of reserves, adverse changes in credit ratings, and the challenge of title. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update publicly or revise forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Some of the results reported are historical and may not have been verified by the Company.

