WKN: A2N6NH ISIN: GB00BFZNKV91  
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTONA ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTONA ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
26.02.2021
Altona Energy Plc - Change of Name and Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, February 26

26 February 2021

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

CHANGE OF NAME

&

RESULT OF AGM

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company with a focus on Rare Earth Elements mining projects in Africa, is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, all resolutions were passed.

One of the resolutions was to change the name of the Company from that of Altona Energy Plc to Altona Rare Earths Plc, to better reflect the change in the Company's new strategy. Shareholders should take note of the new name and that it may take some time for all the news and data platforms used by investors to make this change to their systems.

The Company is in the process of creating a new website, under a new domain name which it will launch towards the end of March.

-ends-

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Rare Earths Plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7880 787 080

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser )

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels +44 (0) 20 3772 0021

Company Information

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, rapid development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange on 1 February 2019. A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the Aquis Rules for Issuers.

© 2021 PR Newswire
