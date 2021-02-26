Anzeige
Freitag, 26.02.2021
WKN: A0M21F ISIN: LV0000101012 Ticker-Symbol: WCI 
24.02.21
07:03 Uhr
26.02.2021 | 14:29
Nasdaq Riga: On the results of final takeover bid of AS "Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica" shares - announcement by "TransComponent Holding"

With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on February 26, 2021 it has
received announcement from AS "Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica" shareholder,
final takeover bid announcer "TransComponent Holding" on the results. 

"TransComponent Holding" after the final takeover bid owns 5 799 005 shares or
100%. 

Full announcement attached.

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

