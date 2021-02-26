Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Prevails in Venue Battle as Federal Circuit Denies SK Hynix's Petition

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ("CAFC") has denied SK hynix's petition for change of venue. The appellate court agreed with Judge Alan Albright's ruling that the proper venue for the litigation is the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas ("WDTX") and not the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ("CDCA"). As a result, Netlist's patent infringement case against SK hynix is scheduled to go to trial on July 6, 2021 in the WDTX.

C.K. Hong, Netlist's Chief Executive Officer said, "We are extremely pleased with the appellate court's ruling which affirms the district court's proper determination of venue. This ends SK hynix's legal tactics to delay due process and puts the case on track for a Markman hearing next week and a jury trial in approximately four months."

In March 2020, Netlist filed legal proceedings for patent infringement against SK hynix in the WDTX asserting infringement of Netlist U.S. Patent 9,858,218 and 10,474,595 by SK hynix's RDIMM and LRDIMM memory products. In June 2020, Netlist expanded its action by asserting U.S. Patent 10,217,523, a new self-test patent. The court subsequently combined these two actions into a single case.

On May 4, 2020, SK hynix filed a motion to transfer venue from WDTX to CDCA, which Netlist disputed. In early February 2021, Judge Albright of the WDTX denied this motion and at the same time, accelerated the dates for the Markman hearing and the jury trial. SK hynix then filed a petition to the CAFC to appeal the Judge's ruling and Netlist filed its own brief with the CAFC in opposition to SK hynix's appeal. On February 25, the CAFC denied SK hynix's petition. The Markman hearing to determine claim construction for the asserted patents and the jury trial to determine infringement and damages are scheduled for March 4, 2021 and July 6, 2021 in the WDTX, respectively.

The CAFC order is available at the following link:http://www.cafc.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/opinions-orders/21-114.ORDER.2-25-2021_1739742.pdf

