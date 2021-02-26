Jumio continues to build momentum with its channel partners and recognizes several key strategic partners around the globe for helping to fuel the company's explosive growth

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, today announces the company has been named to CRN's 2021 list of the 20 Coolest Identity Access Management and Data Protection Companies.

According to CRN: "The global data protection market is being driven by the growing volume of data being generated across various industries such as financial services, manufacturing, retail, IT and telecommunications. Companies are therefore looking for new technologies to monitor, manage and protect this growing volume of data, which in turn is expected to positively influence the market over the next half-decade."

"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the coolest companies in the IAM and data protection space," said Dean Hickman-Smith, chief revenue officer of Jumio. "We've invested in our KYX Platform to enable our channel partners to rapidly expand their customer footprint by knocking down the biggest hurdles to enterprise digital transformation the identity verification and eKYC processes."

Increasingly, spending by governments and others on security combined with growing concerns over highly valuable data being breached is expected to create lucrative opportunities for partners over the next several years, according to CRN.

In 2020, Jumio achieved record highs in revenues and a significant share of this growth was fueled by its channel partners who contributed 56% more revenue compared to 2019 levels. The company's channel program matured significantly, adding key headcount around the globe and onboarding channel partners who created groundbreaking solutions that address customer pain points such as fraud detection, streamlined onboarding and regulatory compliance.

In recognition of this growth, Jumio awarded the Emerging Partner of the Year and Strategic Partner of the Year to channel partners who demonstrated significant customer impact, solution innovation, speed-to-market, deployment and utilization of advanced features in Jumio's technologies over the past year.

Americas

Emerging Partner of the Year: Wipro

Strategic Partner of the Year: Okta

EMEA

Emerging Partner of the Year: Wipro

Strategic Partner of the Year: 4Stop

Asia Pacific

Emerging Partner of the Year: ACA Pacific Technology (S) Pte Ltd

Strategic Partner of the Year: Netpoleon Solutions Pte Ltd

The global data protection market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 10% until 2025, according to Research and Markets. The Global Post-COVID-19 Identity Verification Market Size is forecasted to grow from $7.6 billion in 2020 to $15.8 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 15.6%.

If you're interested in becoming a Jumio partner, please visit jumio.com/partner-program.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification and eKYC platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has verified more than 300 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About CRN and The Channel Company

CRN, a leading technology news outlet for more than 36 years, is the trusted media arm of The Channel Company. The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. We draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005031/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

U.S. Media Contact

Alex Mercurio

10Fold Communications

jumio@10fold.com

925-271-8227

Europe Media Contact

Gemma Lingham

FleishmanHillard Fishburn

gemma.lingham@fhflondon.co.uk

+44-7525-699-347