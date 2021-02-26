Greenpro Capital Corp.: Greenpro Empowers SMEs via MyDigital Entrepreneur Programme

KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it aims to help transform Southeast Asia starting from Malaysia into a digital driven, high income nation and a regional leader in the digital economy.

The Digital Entrepreneur Programme is a platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to acquire digital knowledge, learn to be a digital entrepreneur, networking, obtaining essential industry information and access to financial resources.

GreenPro aims to strengthen the digital foundation and equip the SMEs by providing a series of digital business solutions under the Digital Entrepreneur Programme such as GreenPro AI Cloud Accounting to spur the growth of SMEs. The affordable solution empowers SMEs to manage their business effectively by manage their accounting as simple as taking a photo with the mobile device plus the solution integrated with tax services and micro financing under one roof.

In addition to helping position Malaysia to become a regional market producer for digital products and digital solution providers, GreenPro has been identified as a technology solution provider (TSP) by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) for the SME digitalisation grant under the collaboration effort between Bank Simpanan Nasional, which is a government owned bank based in Malaysia. In order to support the digital transformation, government will subsidize up to US$1,250 for every SMEs as the digital investment to help the SMEs kickstarting their digitalization journey at the lowest cost.

From the start, we are targeting 9,800 SMEs under Malaysia's microenterprise database (capturing just 1% of the population) with a potential revenue model of approximately US$8.6 million on top from a potential market size of 973,000 business establishments. Furthermore, GreenPro has just been granted an investment from the government in a previous equity crowd funding campaign.

GRNQ's CEO, CK Lee recently received an Honorary PhD in Finance and Crypto currencies from Rivera University. He explained, "According to one of the articles from Forbes, accounting and bookkeeping are amongst the 10 most profitable industries."

(https://www.forbes.com/sites/sageworks/2017/08/06/these-are-the-10-most-profitable-industries/'sh=6488ae7e15f0)

"We are very excited to introduce to the world our new finance philosophy from GreenPro AI to FI (Accounting Intelligence, Business Intelligence, Creditability Intelligence, Debt Financing Intelligence, Equity Financing Intelligence, and Financial Intelligence.) As a leading financial solutions provider, we strongly believe that this will be the game changer of the new finance world," added CK Lee.

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNQ), a Nevada corporation, with strategic offices across Asia, is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSx for STOs, health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the Company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

CONTACT:

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Dennis Burns, Investor Relations

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632355/Greenpro-Empowers-SMEs-via-MyDigital-Entrepreneur-Programme