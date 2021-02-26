ADOMANI, Inc.: Envirotech Vehicles To Visit Florida Assembly Sites To Support Expansion

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), DBA Envirotech Vehicles, a provider of new purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions, today announced that a senior executive and a consultant will be in South Florida next week for a number of site visits for a potential Envirotech Vehicles office and assembly facility.

"We have a number of opportunities in the South Florida area which may require that we have a presence, and adding the assembly of vehicles makes sense to us as as we expand activity in the southeast United States," said Rick Eckert, Envirotech Vehicles' Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Eckert continued, "We won't make commitments on a facility until we see the opportunities become reality, but we are optimistic that enough of them will that we feel it's appropriate to begin to explore locations now. Having a facility in South Florida in addition to our facilities in Porterville and Corona, California will enhance our national footprint."

About Envirotech Vehicles

ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) is a provider of new zero-emission electric vehicles and is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles' zero-emission electric vehicles are focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles)with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed" and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

