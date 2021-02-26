FactMR: Tapioca Starch Flour and Pearls Remain Top-Selling Variants: Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / Tapioca starch sales are set to grow at nearly 6% in 2021, with demand driven by pervasive preference for healthy and gluten free. Despite uncertainty induced due to COVID-19, distribution channels have shown resiliency, and 2021 is likely to a better year for stakeholders vis-à-vis 2020. Global consulting firm Fact.MR opines tapioca starch sales to remain steady in US and Western Europe, while breaking new ground in Asia Pacific.

"Tapioca starch's uniqueness in not altering the food flavor continues to be the USP. Moisture regulation is a key focus area for F&B industry, and tapioca starch has proven to be an excellent candidate."

Request a report sample with 170 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=844

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Tapioca Starch Market Study

Flour and pearls remain the top-selling variants, whereas tapioca pellets demand will grow at a brisk pace

Tapioca starch manufacturers targeting feed segment to complement revenues from food applications

US tapioca starch market continues to be lucrative, but steady sales in UK, France, Germany growing at a higher pace

Consumer awareness about tapioca starch lower than other gluten-free ingredients

Use of tapioca starch in cakes, biscuits, and breads still limited, as wheat flour offers advantages

Key Drivers

Tapioca starch sales are riding the coattails of health and wellness trend. This remains a macro driver for manufacturers

Gluten-free is gaining consumer imagination and preference, and gains are visible in all gluten-free starch categories

Little to no interference in the flavor of a product remains a strong USP for tapioca starch

Key Restraints

Tapioca starch is not as well-known in the gluten-free starch category

Challenges with replacing wheat flour with tapioca starch continue to limit adoption

Discover more about tapioca starch market with 160 figures and 110 data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation at https://www.factmr.com/report/844/tapioca-starch-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the players profiled by Fact.MR in its study on tapioca starch market include Cargill, Inc., Emsland-Starke GmbH, Ingredion Inc., Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd., Vaighai Agro Products ltd., and Navin Chemicals.

Considering the key requirements of food and feed companies, tapioca starch manufacturer are focusing on launching products with excellent moisture regulation properties. Further, manufacturers are also working on launching products that have excellent fat reduction properties.

More Insights on the Tapioca Starch Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global tapioca starch market. The study divulges essential insights on the basis of source, form, application, and function across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report?

How will the global tapioca starch demand grow throughout 2021?

Why are manufacturers targeting APAC?

What drivers underpin the tapioca starch demand growth?

What restraints are anticipated to impact the said growth projections?

Which industry will drive demand for tapioca starch?

How competitive is the global tapioca starch market?

Request More Information about Report Methodology

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=844

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain

Maternal Nutrition Products Market: A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in Fact.MR's extensive coverage on the maternal nutrition products market research report. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players.

Pastry Fillings Market: The global pastry fillings market study published by Fact.MR sheds light on vital dynamics, which are likely to convert the future of pastry fillings market, in turn generating worthwhile opportunities for key companies as well as evolving players who are interested in the manufacturing of pastry fillings.

Yellow Pea Protein Market: The yellow pea protein market study is a detailed market intellect on key revenue progression factors, challenges, industry trends, and opportunities, which will eventually influence growth. The report primarily conveys a summary of the yellow pea protein market, considering present and upcoming yellow pea protein industry scenarios, to reveal striking sides relating to the acceptance of yellow pea protein across prominent regional markets.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Sudip Saha

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632352/Tapioca-Starch-Flour-and-Pearls-Remain-Top-Selling-Variants-FactMR-Study