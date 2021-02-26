London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2021) - Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has finalized an amendment to its Articles of Incorporation, which would prevent NSAV from enacting a reverse stock split. The amended articles are now on file with the state of Colorado and can be viewed by the public at the Colorado Secretary of State's website or by clicking on the link below. The Company believes this amendment should finally put an end to all rumors that NSAV will reverse split its shares.

NSAV further announced that no dilution of its shares is taking place and that the Company has reached its maximum in terms of its Authorized Shares.

Earlier this week, NSAV announced the appointment of LABS Group Limited (https://labsgroup.io) CEO, Yuen Wong, to the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately. LABS Group is the world's first end to end Blockchain powered real estate investment ecosystem and powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.

Mr. Wong is also a Managing Partner at Bitmart Cryptocurrency Exchange (https://www.bitmart.com). BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with over 2 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. Bitmart's platform supports over 220 cryptocurrencies and has a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $2 Billion. Bitmart offers low trading and withdrawal fees, is beginner-friendly, one of the securest platforms in the industry and its users can buy cryptocurrency with credit & debit cards, PayPal and bank transfers.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, "I am truly proud of our management and legal team for completing this Anti-Reverse Stock Split Amendment on time and at Warp Speed. Since becoming the CEO of the Company in 2016, I have continually stated that NSAV would not reverse split its shares and that is a promise that I have kept. Many CEO's have made that same pledge and the vast majority have gone back on their word and enacted a reverse split of their Company's shares and wiped out their shareholders. As the Company's senior officer, I realize the importance of keeping promises to our loyal NSAV shareholders and getting the job done correctly and on time. With this amendment, all of our loyal current and future shareholders can put their minds at ease."

