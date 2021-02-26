DJ PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group announces the Expiration of the Term for the Submission of the Offers for its exchange-traded Series 001P-06 bonds

LSR Group announces the Expiration of the Term for the Submission of the Offers for its exchange-traded Series 001P-06 bonds

St. Petersburg, Russia - 26 February 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces the expiration of the term for the submission of the offers from potential acquirers of its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-06 bonds with the registration number 4B02-06-55234-E-001P as of 19.02.2021 to be placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds Series 001P with the identification number 4-55234-?-001P-02E as of 14 September, 2016 (ISIN not assigned).

The term for the submission of the offers from potential acquirers to execute the preliminary agreements has expired on February 26, 2021 at 3 PM Moscow time.

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations
Maria Rybina
Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

Media Relations
LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

