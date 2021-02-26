Photovoltaic systems for single-family homes reduce electricity-related CO2 emissions of the households by 45%, according to EUPD Research. When a battery is added the CO2 emissions can be reduced by up to 85%.From pv magazine Germany German-based market and economic research company EuPD Research has conducted an analysis on behalf of German storage manufacturer E3 / DC to determine how much the addition of a home storage system to a residential PV system can reduce CO2 emissions. The analysis considered the case of a household consuming 4,500 kWh of electricity per year and having installed ...

