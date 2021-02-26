Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 26 February 2021 it repurchased 640,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 164p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 19,387,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 19,387,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 25,064,892.

.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 26 February 2021 it repurchased 315,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 208p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 14,098,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 14,098,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 25,100,988.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

26 February 2021