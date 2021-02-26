Nasdaq Riga: FCMC has received SIA "NAMEJS 1" application for permission to express the final takeover bid of the shares of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica"

Financial and Capital Market Commission on February 23, 2021 and February 25, 2021 has received SIA "NAMEJS 1" application for permission to express the final takeover bid of the shares of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" and takeover bid prospectus. The final takeover bid price per share according to the information provided in the prospectus is 0.27 EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.