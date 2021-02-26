Anzeige
Freitag, 26.02.2021
Interessanter Tweet! Will uns Iris von InnoCan Pharma etwas mitteilen?!
WKN: A0M202 ISIN: LV0000100543 
Stuttgart
26.02.21
14:34 Uhr
0,212 Euro
-0,004
-1,85 %
26.02.2021
Nasdaq Riga: FCMC has received SIA "NAMEJS 1" application for permission to express the final takeover bid of the shares of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica"

Financial and Capital Market Commission on February 23, 2021 and February 25,
2021 has received SIA "NAMEJS 1" application for permission to express the
final takeover bid of the shares of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" and
takeover bid prospectus. The final takeover bid price per share according to
the information provided in the prospectus is 0.27 EUR. 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
