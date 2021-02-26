German energy company Steag is helping Thyssenkrupp decarbonize its steel production site in Duisburg-Walsum. Green hydrogen generation is expected to be powered by a mix of wind and solar power.From pv magazine Germany Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers and Steag are planning to set up a 500 MW hydrogen electrolysis plant at Thyssenkrupp steel production site in Duisburg in western Germany. The knowledge gained in Duisburg should enable climate-neutral steel production throughout Europe on an industrial scale in the medium and long term and thus keep it competitive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...