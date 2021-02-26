Anzeige
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 
26-Feb-2021 / 15:53 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 
 
 
DATE: February 26, 2021 
 
 
Following the revision of the outlook on Turkey's Long-Term IDRs to "Stable" from "Negative" on 19 February 2021; 
International rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Garanti's Long Term LC IDR and Long term FC IDR to 
"Stable" from "Negative" on 26 February 2021. 
 
Bank's current ratings are as follows. 
                                  Former                Current 
Long Term FC IDR                  B+/ Negative Outlook  B+/ Stable Outlook 
Short Term FC IDR                 B                     B 
Long Term TL IDR                  BB-/ Negative Outlook BB-/ Stable Outlook 
Short Term TL IDR                 B                     B 
Viability Rating                  b+                    b+ 
Support                           4                     4 
National Long-term Rating         AA(tur)               AA(tur) 
National Long-term Rating Outlook Stable                Stable 
Long Term Senior Unsecured Notes  B+                    B+ 
Short Term Senior Unsecured Notes B                     B 
Subordinated Notes                B                     B

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  94466 
EQS News ID:   1171695 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 10:54 ET (15:54 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
