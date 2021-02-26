DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 26-Feb-2021 / 15:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings DATE: February 26, 2021 Following the revision of the outlook on Turkey's Long-Term IDRs to "Stable" from "Negative" on 19 February 2021; International rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Garanti's Long Term LC IDR and Long term FC IDR to "Stable" from "Negative" on 26 February 2021. Bank's current ratings are as follows. Former Current Long Term FC IDR B+/ Negative Outlook B+/ Stable Outlook Short Term FC IDR B B Long Term TL IDR BB-/ Negative Outlook BB-/ Stable Outlook Short Term TL IDR B B Viability Rating b+ b+ Support 4 4 National Long-term Rating AA(tur) AA(tur) National Long-term Rating Outlook Stable Stable Long Term Senior Unsecured Notes B+ B+ Short Term Senior Unsecured Notes B B Subordinated Notes B B

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

