DJ LSR Group announces the Coupon Rate of 8.0% per annum for its exchange-traded Series 001P-06 bonds

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) LSR Group announces the Coupon Rate of 8.0% per annum for its exchange-traded Series 001P-06 bonds 26-Feb-2021 / 17:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LSR Group announces the Coupon Rate of 8.0% per annum for its exchange-traded Series 001P-06 bonds St. Petersburg, Russia - 26 February 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces the coupon rate of 8.0 % per annum for its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-06 bonds (ISIN not assigned) with the registration number 4B02-06-55234-E-001P as of 19.02.2021. The bonds are to be placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds Series 001P with the identification number 4-55234-?-001P-02E as of 14 September, 2016 in the amount of 5,000,000 (five million) exchange-traded bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 (one thousand) rubles each, and the maturity of 1820 days from the commencing date of the exchange-traded bonds placement. The interest rate of the 2nd - 20th coupon periods is equal to the interest rate of the 1st coupon period: 8.0% per annum. The Bonds' amortization schedule is set as follows: - 20% (twenty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 12th coupon period; - 40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 16th coupon period; - 40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 20th coupon period; The commencing date for the Bonds placement is set for 02 March, 2021. Annual The amount of the accrued Total amount of the The date when the obligation to pay Coupon Period Coupon Rate yield per one Bond (rubles) accrued Bond yield the Bond yield shall be fulfilled (%) (rubles) 1 8.00 19,95 99 750 000 01.06.2021 2 8.00 19,95 99 750 000 31.08.2021 3 8.00 19,95 99 750 000 30.11.2021 4 8.00 19,95 99 750 000 01.03.2022 5 8.00 19,95 99 750 000 31.05.2022 6 8.00 19,95 99 750 000 30.08.2022 7 8.00 19,95 99 750 000 29.11.2022 8 8.00 19,95 99 750 000 28.02.2023 9 8.00 19,95 99 750 000 30.05.2023 10 8.00 19,95 99 750 000 29.08.2023 11 8.00 19,95 99 750 000 28.11.2023 12 8.00 19,95 99 750 000 27.02.2024 13 8.00 15,96 79 800 000 28.05.2024 14 8.00 15,96 79 800 000 27.08.2024 15 8.00 15,96 79 800 000 26.11.2024 16 8.00 15,96 79 800 000 25.02.2025 17 8.00 7,98 39 900 000 27.05.2025 18 8.00 7,98 39 900 000 26.08.2025 19 8.00 7,98 39 900 000 25.11.2025 20 8.00 7,98 39 900 000 24.02.2026

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations Media Relations Maria Rybina LSR Group Press Service Head of Investor Relations E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 94468 EQS News ID: 1171673 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 11:20 ET (16:20 GMT)