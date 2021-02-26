Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Interessanter Tweet! Will uns Iris von InnoCan Pharma etwas mitteilen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M7L6 ISIN: US50218G2066 Ticker-Symbol: 3LSA 
Stuttgart
26.02.21
13:54 Uhr
1,960 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
LSR GROUP PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LSR GROUP PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8101,87019:33
Dow Jones News
26.02.2021 | 17:52
270 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LSR Group announces the Coupon Rate of 8.0% per annum for its exchange-traded Series 001P-06 bonds

DJ LSR Group announces the Coupon Rate of 8.0% per annum for its exchange-traded Series 001P-06 bonds 

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) 
LSR Group announces the Coupon Rate of 8.0% per annum for its exchange-traded Series 001P-06 bonds 
26-Feb-2021 / 17:20 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LSR Group announces the Coupon Rate of 8.0% per annum for its exchange-traded Series 001P-06 bonds 
 
St. Petersburg, Russia - 26 February 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the 
leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces the coupon rate of 8.0 % per 
annum for its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-06 bonds (ISIN not assigned) with 
the registration number 4B02-06-55234-E-001P as of 19.02.2021. 
The bonds are to be placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds Series 001P with the identification number 
4-55234-?-001P-02E as of 14 September, 2016 in the amount of 5,000,000 (five million) exchange-traded bonds with a 
nominal value of 1,000 (one thousand) rubles each, and the maturity of 1820 days from the commencing date of the 
exchange-traded bonds placement. 
The interest rate of the 2nd - 20th coupon periods is equal to the interest rate of the 1st coupon period: 8.0% per 
annum. 
The Bonds' amortization schedule is set as follows: 
  - 20% (twenty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 12th coupon period; 
  - 40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 16th coupon period; 
  - 40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 20th coupon period; 
The commencing date for the Bonds placement is set for 02 March, 2021. 
              Annual       The amount of the accrued    Total amount of the       The date when the obligation to pay 
Coupon Period Coupon Rate  yield per one Bond (rubles)  accrued Bond yield        the Bond yield shall be fulfilled 
              (%)                                       (rubles) 
1             8.00         19,95                        99 750 000                01.06.2021 
2             8.00         19,95                        99 750 000                31.08.2021 
3             8.00         19,95                        99 750 000                30.11.2021 
4             8.00         19,95                        99 750 000                01.03.2022 
5             8.00         19,95                        99 750 000                31.05.2022 
6             8.00         19,95                        99 750 000                30.08.2022 
7             8.00         19,95                        99 750 000                29.11.2022 
8             8.00         19,95                        99 750 000                28.02.2023 
9             8.00         19,95                        99 750 000                30.05.2023 
10            8.00         19,95                        99 750 000                29.08.2023 
11            8.00         19,95                        99 750 000                28.11.2023 
12            8.00         19,95                        99 750 000                27.02.2024 
13            8.00         15,96                        79 800 000                28.05.2024 
14            8.00         15,96                        79 800 000                27.08.2024 
15            8.00         15,96                        79 800 000                26.11.2024 
16            8.00         15,96                        79 800 000                25.02.2025 
17            8.00         7,98                         39 900 000                27.05.2025 
18            8.00         7,98                         39 900 000                26.08.2025 
19            8.00         7,98                         39 900 000                25.11.2025 
20            8.00         7,98                         39 900 000                24.02.2026

For more information please contact: 

Investor Relations 
                            Media Relations 
Maria Rybina 
                            LSR Group Press Service 
Head of Investor Relations  E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru 
 
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US50218G2066 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           LSRG 
LEI Code:       25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   94468 
EQS News ID:    1171673 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 11:20 ET (16:20 GMT)

LSR GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.