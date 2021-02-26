Anzeige
Freitag, 26.02.2021
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Frankfurt
26.02.21
08:03 Uhr
43,720 Euro
-0,740
-1,66 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2021 | 17:53
Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 26.2.2021



CARGOTEC CORPORATIONANNOUNCEMENT26.2.2021
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 26.2.2021
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date26.2.2021
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareCGCBV
Amount40,362Shares
Average price/ share43.7441EUR
Total cost1,765,599.36EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 300 531 shares
including the shares repurchased on 26.2.2021
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO
tel. +358 20 777 4105
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 777 4084
www.cargotec.fi







Attachment

  • CGCBV_26.2_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/36f0dd20-0290-446a-8570-2cc17e01089a)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
