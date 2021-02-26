Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Interessanter Tweet! Will uns Iris von InnoCan Pharma etwas mitteilen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.02.2021 | 18:04
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Early Equity Plc - Delay in Publication of Results

Early Equity Plc - Delay in Publication of Results

PR Newswire

London, February 26

Early Equity PLC
("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Delay in Publication of Results

Early Equity Plc (AQSE: EEQP), announces that due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a delay in the publication of the Company's audited financial results for the year ended 31 August 2020. The directors are working closely with the Company's auditors to ensure that the results are finalised and released as soon as possible during March.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The directors of Early Equity Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.


Enquiries:
Early Equity Plc
Greg Collier
Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501

Novum Securities Limited
AQSE Corporate Adviser
David Coffman / Lucy Bowden
Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400



About Early Equity plc:

Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.