Early Equity Plc - Delay in Publication of Results

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Delay in Publication of Results

Early Equity Plc (AQSE: EEQP), announces that due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a delay in the publication of the Company's audited financial results for the year ended 31 August 2020. The directors are working closely with the Company's auditors to ensure that the results are finalised and released as soon as possible during March.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The directors of Early Equity Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.



About Early Equity plc:

Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.