The thin-film module manufacturer achieved a turnover of $2.7 billion and a profit of $400 million last year. The company also revealed that it is evaluating further U.S. manufacturing expansion, "contingent on the right policy environment."From pv magazine USA US thin-film module manufacturer First Solar reported net sales of $2.7 billion for 2020, a drop from the nearly $3.1 billion it reported a year earlier. Operating expenses for the year improved from almost $711 million in 2019 to $363 million in 2020. The 2019 expenses were skewed by a charge related to settling shareholder litigation ...

