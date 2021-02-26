Alphinat Inc.: The Department of Labour at a New England State Acquires SmartGuide(R) Production Licence and Alphinat Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting Held on February 25, 2021

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) ("Alphinat" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Department of Labour at a New England State acquired a SmartGuide® production licence for secure portal from Alphinat.

In addition, Alphinat is pleased to announce the vote results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") held Thursday, February 25, 2021 with the required quorum of voting Shareholders.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated January 21, 2021 (the "Circular"), being Michel Lemoine, Curtis Page, Benoit Ste-Marie, Marcel Elefant, Eric David and Karyn Pellatt-Caron were elected as directors with no less than 97% of the votes cast.

The resolution to appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, as auditors of the Corporation for the current financial year 2021, to hold office until the next meeting of Shareholders, and authorize the board of directors of the Corporation to set the compensation to be paid to the auditors was also approved with 100 % of the votes for the resolution.

The resolution to amend the stock option plan by authorizing the Corporation to increase the maximum aggregate number of Common Shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of options under the stock option plan, as described in the Circular, was approved by a majority of disinterested Shareholders representing 87.4 % of the disinterested votes cast.

